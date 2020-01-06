Patricia Arquette Hits Co-Star Joey King in the Head With Golden Globe

“The Act” actress Joey King did not take home a Golden Globe statue Sunday night, but she did take home an honorary battle scar. Sunday night’s Golden Globes celebrations concluded with King getting whacked in the head with a Golden Globes statue.

“Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe. But I can,” King posted on Instagram, along with a photograph of her bruised forehead.

Both Arquette and King earned Golden Globe nods for their performances in Hulu’s “The Act.” King was nominated for her lead performance in a limited series or TV movie while Arquette won for best actress in a supporting role in the same category.

After the ceremony, King and Arquette celebrated the night’s successes at the InStyle & Warner Bros. after-party, where the accident occurred. Both King and Arquette hopped inside of a glamorous photo booth designed by Nicole Hollis. King donned a top hat and tossed around fake cash while her co-star Arquette waved her Golden Globes award to the rhythm of her own operatic singing.

Just as the elevator doors began closing, King removed her top hat and bowed right into the trophy Arquette swung upward. King sustained a significant bump on her forehead.

Unashamed of her new battle scar, King tweeted, “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

Of course, Arquette apologized, tweeting, “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No, seriously. I’m so sorry sweetest one!”