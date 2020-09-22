Patricia Arquette, Ben Stiller Re-Team for Apple Series ‘High Desert’

Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller are set to collaborate once again on half-hour comedy series that has been ordered at Apple.

Titled “High Desert,” the show follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The series is written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, who will also serve as executive producers. Arquette will executive produce in addition to starring, with Stiller attached to direct the first episode and executive produce via Red Hour Films. Nicky Weinstock of Red Hour will also executive produce along with Molly Madden and Tom Lassally of 3 Arts Entertainment.

This marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series “Severance,” which Stiller will direct and executive produce. The pair previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Arquette earned a Golden Globe Award as well as an Emmy nomination. Stiller was also nominated for the Emmy for best director for a limited series.

Arquette is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts, and Goodman Genow. Stiller is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Gang Tyre.

Fichman and Hoppe’s previous credits include “Nurse Jackie,” “Damages,” and “Grace and Frankie.” Ford is known for her work on the hit Sandra Bullock film “Miss Congeniality” as well as shows like “Desperate Housewives” and the 2005 miniseries “Little House on the Prairie.”

Fichman are Hoppe are repped by 3 Arts and Cheryl Snow.