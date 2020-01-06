Patricia Arquette Joins Apple Drama Series ‘Severance’

Patricia Arquette has signed on for a starring role in the upcoming Apple drama series “Severance,” Variety has confirmed.

The news comes a day after Arquette won a Golden Globe for her role in the Hulu limited series “The Act.” She joins previously announced “Severance” star Adam Scott.

The series is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette will star as Mark’s boss.

The role also marks a reunion for Arquette and series director and executive producer Ben Stiller. The pair previously worked together on the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Arquette earned another Golden Globe as well as an Emmy nomination.

Arquette previously won an Emmy for her starring role in the drama series “Medium.” She also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her starring role in the film “Boyhood.”

She is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Dan Erickson serves as writer and executive producer on “Severance.” Chris Black will also executive produce along with Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn of Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. Endeavor Content will produce. Scott will serve as producer in addition to starring.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, officially launched in November. The service’s flagship show, “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, was recently nominated for three Golden Globes for its first season. Other shows currently available on Apple TV Plus include “Truth Be Told,” “See,” “Dickinson,” and “For All Mankind.” Endeavor also produces “See” and “Truth Be Told.”