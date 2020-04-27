What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Special and ‘Hollywood’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, NBC airs its “Parks and Recreation” reunion special, and Ryan Murphy’s new shows launches on Netflix.

“Never Have I Ever,” Netflix, Monday

Netflix’s latest YA offering is a coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

“Parks and Recreation,” NBC, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

In lit’rally amazing news, the entire cast of “Parks and Recreation” is returning to our screens this week for a scripted, in-character special in aid of COVID-19. The story for the half-hour episode draws from events happening day, as Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

“Hollywood,” Netflix, Friday

Prolific producer Ryan Murphy is back with his latest offering, a drama which imagines what would have happened if post-World War II Hollywood was a place where women, queer people and people of color were able to break through. The series, which stars Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier, is a “love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”

“Billions,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Billions” is back this week for season 5, which sees Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) reignite their vicious rivalry, while new enemies rise and take aim.

“Westworld,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the season 3 finale of “Westworld” and find out whether Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) will be able to bring down the monstrous Serac (Vincent Cassel).