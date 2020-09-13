‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

The “Parks and Recreation” cast are reuniting for the second time this year.

Several of the show’s stars, including Amy Poehler, Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, will hold a virtual event raising money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir and series co-creator Michael Schur will also join in on the fundraiser, in addition to some surprise guests. The event is titled “A Parks and Rec Town Hall” and will feature a Q&A with the cast members.

Fans must make a donation of at least $1 to attend the one-time virtual event, which will be livestreamed on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. CT followed by the exclusive Q&A at 8:30 p.m. CT.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the event’s website reads.

In April, the entire “Parks and Recreation” cast got together virtually for a scripted special that raised money for COVID-19 relief. The reunion raised more than $2.8 million and drew over 3.6 million viewers.

The “Parks and Recreation” event is the second fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party this month. The “Princess Bride” cast will reunite for a virtual script reading on Sunday evening, featuring Rob Reiner, Patton Oswalt, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal.