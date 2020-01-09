×

‘Parasite’ Limited Series From Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay in the Works at HBO

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A limited series based around the critically-acclaimed South Korean film “Parasite” is in the works at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

The film’s director Bong Joon Ho and “The Big Short” and “Vice” helmer Adam McKay are both in talks to executive produce the series. It isn’t clear as of yet whether the series will be a direct English language remake of the film, or some kind of spinoff.

Parasite,” which recently won the Golden Globe for best foreign language and is considered a potential frontrunner for best picture at the Oscars, tells the story of the poor Kim family who, one by one, infiltrate the domestic lives of the wealthy Park family. However, as in most of Bong Joon Ho’s films, things take a twisted, sinister turn, throwing the Kims’ perfect plans off the rails.

The film deals with issues of greed and class discrimination, and stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin. Han Jin Won wrote the screenplay alongside the director.

The prospective series is being put together by Kate Street Picture Company, CJ Entertainment and McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. Executive producers on the project include Dooho Choi for Kate Street, Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung for CJ Entertainment, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jerry Ko is co-exec producing and Fred Lee is producing for CJ Entertainment.

“Parasite” is the seventh feature film from Joon Ho, following on from “Barking Dogs Never Bite” (2000), “Memories of Murder” (2003), “The Host” (2006), “Mother” (2009), “Snowpiercer” (2013), and “Okja” (2017).

The prospective show would broaden McKay’s scope of shows at the premium cabler, to go alongside recent Golden Globe winner “Succession” and the Showtime Lakers series which received a series order last month. McKay also signed a five-year first-look deal with HBO and set a Jeffrey Epstein-centered limited series last year.

