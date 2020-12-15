Paramount Plus to Develop Dark Comedy From Katie Wech, ‘Jane the Virgin’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Plus is in early development on a dark comedy that hails from Katie Wech, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The project is titled “RIP.” Wech will write and executive produce, with Gina Rodriguez and Jennie Snyder Urman also executive producing. The trio previously collaborated on the hit CW series “Jane the Virgin.” The project originated with Rodriguez and Tiana Feghali. Snyder Urman will executive produce via Sutton Street Productions, while Rodriguez will executive produce via I Can and I Will Productions. CBS Studios will produce.

Reps for Paramount Plus declined to comment.

The project tells the story of an aging widow in Florida whose children move her into assisted living for fear she is a danger to herself, only to realize later on, just how dangerous she is.

Wech most recently sold an R-rated untitled comedy to New Line with Alexa Faigen producing. On the television side, she is in pre-production for her pilot “Good Sam” for CBS and is a consulting producer on the CW series “Republic of Sarah.” In addition to her work on “Jane the Virgin,” her other credits include “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Star.”

She is repped by Verve and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.