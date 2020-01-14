Paramount Network Orders New Taylor Sheridan Scripted Drama Series

Paramount Network just can’t get enough of Taylor Sheridan.

The cabler has ordered the scripted drama “Mayor of Kingstown” from Sheridan, who is the co-creator of the hit Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone.” In addition, Paramount Network has renewed Sheridan’s unscripted series “The Last Cowboy” for a second season.

Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain.

The series comes from co-creator and executive producer Sheridan, along with co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon, executive producer David Glasser, and 101 Studios.

Over its six one-hour episodes, “The Last Cowboy” chronicles the lives of men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. The series is produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen and Julie “Bob” Lombardi serving as executive producers. Sheridan, 101 Studios and Glasser serve as executive producers. Tori Socha oversees the production for Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone” has proven to be a major hit for Paramount Network and on cable in general. The series often hits 5 million total viewers in delayed viewing, making it one of the most-watched shows on cable.

Paramount Network also shared a first-look at “Yellowstone” Season 3, which features Josh Holloway in his new role as Roarke Morris on the series. Watch the clip below.