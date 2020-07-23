‘Paper Girls’ Series Based on Sci-Fi Comics Gets Amazon Greenlight

The paper girls’ next time travel destination is a future television show.

Amazon has given the greenlight to a series based on “Paper Girls,” the sci-fi graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The series hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Brad Pitt’s Plan B shingle.

“Paper Girls” follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. The comics were first published in 2015, and there have been 30 issues to date.

“Toy Story 4” writer Stephany Folsom is set to pen and executive produce the adaptation, alongside Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, who will also serve as co-showrunners.

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in ‘Paper Girls,’ we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers in a statement. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make ‘Paper Girls; unlike anything else currently on TV.”

Vaughan and Chiang are also on board as executive producers.

“We love bringing ‘Paper Girls; to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” added Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”