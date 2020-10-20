‘Supernatural,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘The Boys’ Among PaleyFest NY Lineup

The final season of the CW’s “Supernatural,” a special 20th anniversary panel for “Girlfriends,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” HBO’s “The Undoing” and Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” will be taking part in the 8th Annual PaleyFest NY event, the Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday.

These series, among others, will be featured on the Paley channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment. Some panels will be released on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with additional ones coming the following Monday and Tuesday at the same time. However, since Citi returns as a partner, Citi cardmembers will be able to view the programs ahead of the general public, starting today at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. Paley Center members can also begin viewing the panels today.

“It’s been an honor to be included in PaleyFests in the past, and certainly this year is no exception. I think your support over the years has certainly helped us reach this 15 season milestone and we are eternally grateful. Thank you!” said Robert Singer, executive producer, “Supernatural.”

Added Eric Kripke, who created “Supernatural” as well as “The Boys”: “There’s only one thing that can provide hope in these dark and troubling times: watching writers and actors talk about themselves. Seriously though, we really love making this show, and hope you check out the panel for behind-the-scenes stories and secrets. Thanks to the brilliant and talented Melissa Fumero for risking her career by moderating. It’s an honor to be invited to PaleyFest NY, and we look forward to making them regret it.”

PaleyFest NY supports Paley Center’s education initiatives, including Paley Education@Home Presented by Citi, which serves educators, students and parents around the country at teaching and learning continues at home and at school. The event also benefits the PaleyIMPACT series, which features programs centered on today’s most pressing social issues, the role of media in our society and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive.

See the full lineup below:

Premiering Friday, Oct. 23:

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (AMC) – Executive producer and host Roth sits down with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is also a subject in the show. “There’s no genre I love like horror and no one I love talking about movies with more than Quentin. We could have easily talked for ten hours, which is about normal for us when we get on a roll. I was so honored to have him join me for the series, no one else on the planet has his insight and knowledge of film and he always makes it fun and accessible to everyone. It was a great, great talk I think everyone watching will enjoy,” Roth said.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS) – Executive producer and host Bee takes part in a conversation with executive producer Alison Camillo, co-executive producer and correspondent Allana Harkin, and correspondent and senior field producer Mike Rubens.

“Supernatural” (The CW) – Series stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Alex Calvert are joined in conversation by Singer and executive producer Andrew Dabb.

“The Undoing” (HBO) – Executive producer and director Susanne Bier is on the panel alongside actor and executive producer Nicole Kidman and cast members Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Noma Dumezweni, Matilda De Angelis and Ismael Cruz Córdova. “It is an absolute honor to be chosen by Paley Fest NY as part of this year’s incredible opening night lineup. I know how much the festival means to the fans, and it’s so thrilling to debut The Undoing at this one-of-a-kind event. We are deeply proud of our show, and on behalf of myself, Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley, Hugh Grant, and our entire cast and crew, we want to thank everyone for celebrating this launch with us,” said Bier.

Premiering Monday, Oct. 26:

“The Boys” (Amazon) – Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) will moderate the panel discussion between Season 2 cast members Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Aya Cash, Jessie T. Usher, with special appearances from Jack Quaid and Antony Starr. Artisans on the panel include VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet and supersuits designer LJ Shannon.

“Girlfriends” – Creator and showrunner Mara Brock Akil will reminisce over the beloved sitcom, now streaming on Netflix, with series stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Reggie Hayes.

“A Million Little Things” (ABC) – Creator and executive producer DJ Nash is on a panel with actors Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses and Grace Park. “PaleyFest is my favorite press event of the year. And this year because it’s on Zoom, I get to do it in shorts and a dress shirt. I’m gonna look like a first grader on picture day,” said Nash.

Premiering Tuesday, Oct. 27:

“All American” (The CW) – Cast members Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Bre-Z, Cody Christian, Jalyn Hall and Chelsea Tavares will be joined by executive producers Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and producer Robbie Rogers.

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) – Variety‘s own Michael Schneider moderates a discussion between co-creator and executive producer Dan Harmon and voice talent Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer.