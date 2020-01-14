PaleyFest LA 2020 Lineup Includes ‘Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for PaleyFest LA 2020 on Tuesday.

This year’s festival will open with the cast and creative team from ABC’s “Modern Family,” followed by Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” Netflix’s “A Special Evening with Dolly Parton” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” CBS’s “NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Starz’s “Outlander,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and the festival will close with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

“Every year television fans know that PaleyFest LA is the place to be for the inside scoop on the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and this year’s lineup is no exception,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction, and a special celebration of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest.”

PaleyFest LA benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. Citi returns as the official card of PaleyFest LA, offering Citi cardmembers special presale access to tickets. Tickets go on sale to Paley Center Individual Members on Jan. 16 and to the general public on Jan. 17

Read the full lineup below.

-Friday, March 13: Opening Night Presentation: ABC’s Modern Family (7:30 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Steven Levitan, Creator & Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

-Saturday, March 14: Pop TV’s One Day at a Time (2:00 pm):

Cast and creative team to be announced

-Saturday, March 14: Netflix’s A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

-Sunday, March 15: CBS’s NCIS 400th Episode Celebration (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs)/ Executive Producer, Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee), Emily Wickersham (Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard), Frank Cardea, Executive Producer & Showrunner, and Steven Binder, Executive Producer & Showrunner

-Sunday, March 15: Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarty (Annie January / Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), and Eric Kripke, Executive Producer & Showrunner

-Wednesday, March 18: CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard (7:30 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), plus additional guests to be announced

Thursday, March 19: Starz’s Outlander (7:30 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser), Ronald D. Moore, Creator & Executive Producer, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer

Friday, March 20: HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm (7:30 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Larry David (Larry David)/Executive Producer, Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer, Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Susie Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis (Richard Lewis), plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 21: Netflix’s Dead to Me (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Christina Applegate (Jen Harding)/Executive Producer, Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale)/Producer

James Marsden (Steve Wood), and Liz Feldman, Creator & Executive Producer

Saturday, March 21: Netflix’s Ozark (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde)/Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Chris Mundy, Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

Sunday, March 22: Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Dan Levy (David Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose)/Consulting Producer, Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), plus additional guests to be announced

Sunday, March 22: Closing Night Presentation: Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear: Jon Favreau, Creator & Executive Producer, Dave Filoni, Executive Producer, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Ludwig Göransson, Composer, and Rick Famuyiwa, Writer, plus additional guests to be announced