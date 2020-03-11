PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed As Coronavirus Concerns Grow

The Paley Center has opted to postpone its signature annual PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Modern Family.”

“For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, state, and federal partners, as well as following the recommendations issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and following the guidelines of the local health department,” the org said in a statement. “Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority.”

The event, which was scheduled from March 13 to 21, had also scheduled events dedicated to Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” Netflix’s “A Special Evening with Dolly Parton” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” CBS’s “NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Starz’s “Outlander,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and the festival will close with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival, and that all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates. “We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time, and look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year,” the org added.

[Pictured: Sofia Vergara arrives at the 32nd Annual PaleyFest “Modern Family” event held at The Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles in 2015.]