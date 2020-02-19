×

Paley Center Reveals First Slate of L.A. Events Without a Museum (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Even as the Paley Center vacates its Beverly Hills museum, the org is still planning a full slate of L.A.-based events in the first half of 2020. As Variety previously reported, the Paley Center will no longer have a physical location on the west coast, but instead will hold events at a variety of locations — including the Directors Guild of America and the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Following up on news that its digital archives will now be housed at the Beverly Hills Public Library, the Paley Center is set to announce several Los Angeles-area panels, screenings and discussions open to the public in he next few months. They include events related to series “A Million Little Things,” “Little America” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” as well as talks with Gina Rodriguez and Brian Robbins.

“Year after year the Paley Center presents programs that are both entertaining and educational, and we look forward to welcoming television fans and members of the entertainment industry to these exciting and diverse events,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO.

These events are part of the Paley Center’s PaleyLive LA and Paley Media Council, and are in addition to the previously announced PaleyFest, which takes place in March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and includes panels for “Modern Family,” “One Day at a Time,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Outlander,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Mandalorian,” among others.

Here’s this spring’s crop of Paley Center LA events:

A Million Little Things”: Screening and Conversation
February 25, 2020
7 p.m.
Location: Director’s Guild of America
Screening, followed by a panel with stars David Guintoli, Allison Miller, Chandler Riggs and Jason Ritter; creator/executive producer D.J. Nash; composer Gabriel Mann; and others. Moderated by Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”).

An Evening in “Little America
Monday, April 6, 2020
7 p.m.
Location: Director’s Guild of America
Screening, followed by conversation with executive producer Kumail Nanjiani and other members of the cast and creative team.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: Screening & Conversation
Monday, April 13, 2020
7 p.m.
Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Le Grand Trianon Ballroom
Screening, then conversation with cast Jane Levy, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart; creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg; executive producer Kim Tannenbaum; choreographer/producer Mandy Moore; and additional guests to be announced.

An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and “Diary of a Future President”
Friday, May 1, 2020
7 p.m.
Location: The Beverly Wilshire, Wintergarden Ballroom
Gina Rodriguez and members of the cast and creative team of Disney Plus’ “Diary of a Future President” conduct a screening and conversation about the series.

Tickets to “An Evening in Little America,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Screening & Conversatio”, and “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President” go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.; for individual members on Thursday at 9 a.m.; and to the general public on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. More information is at paleycenter.org.

The Paley Media Council, an invitation-only membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives, will hold this upcoming event:

A Conversation with Brian Robbins
Thursday, June 25
6:15 p.m.
Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Brian Robbins, the president of kids and family entertainment for ViacomCBS, will discuss the business, the children’s entertainment market, as well as what’s next for Nickelodeon.

More TV

  • annaleigh ashford rocky horror fox

    Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Chuck Lorre CBS Comedy Pilot 'B Positive'

    Annaleigh Ashford will star in the CBS comedy pilot “B Positive.” In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and [...]

  • Paley Center Reveals First Slate of

    Paley Center Reveals First Slate of L.A. Events Without a Museum (EXCLUSIVE)

    Even as the Paley Center vacates its Beverly Hills museum, the org is still planning a full slate of L.A.-based events in the first half of 2020. As Variety previously reported, the Paley Center will no longer have a physical location on the west coast, but instead will hold events at a variety of locations [...]

  • Paul Rudd Will Ferrell

    Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell to Star in 'Shrink Next Door' Series Adaptation for MRC Television

    Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are reuniting to star in a series adaptation of the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast “The Shrink Next Door,” Variety has learned. The series is in development at Media Rights Capital (MRC) Television with no network or streaming service currently attached. Inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” is [...]

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Traditional Pay-TV Operators Lost 6 Million Subscribers in 2019 as Cord-Cutting Picks Up Speed

    The U.S. satellite and cable TV business declined at an unprecedented rate last year — with traditional pay-TV providers dropping a staggering 6 million customers, a 7% decline year-over-year. In the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, traditional TV distributors lost around 1.5 million subs, dropping to about 83 million total at year-end, according to estimates [...]

  • A+E Networks Renews Focus on Lifetime

    Listen: How A+E Networks Bucked the Trend and Fell Back in Love With Lifetime Movies

    In an era of overflowing choice, focus is more important than ever for traditional television executives. On the latest episode of Variety podcast Strictly Business, A+E Networks’ president of programming Rob Sharenow discusses how the cable giant pulled its flagship brands out of the ratings trenches over the past two years, thanks in large part [...]

  • Sarah Schechter David Madden

    Berlanti Productions Names Sarah Schechter Chairwoman and Partner, David Madden President

    Greg Berlanti, the prolific founder of Berlanti Productions, has promoted Sarah Schechter to the newly created role of chairwoman and partner, where she will continue to oversee both television and film at the company. And David Madden, the former AMC and Fox executive, will be Berlanti Productions’ new president, reporting to Berlanti and Schechter, overseeing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad