Paley Center Reveals First Slate of L.A. Events Without a Museum (EXCLUSIVE)

Even as the Paley Center vacates its Beverly Hills museum, the org is still planning a full slate of L.A.-based events in the first half of 2020. As Variety previously reported, the Paley Center will no longer have a physical location on the west coast, but instead will hold events at a variety of locations — including the Directors Guild of America and the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Following up on news that its digital archives will now be housed at the Beverly Hills Public Library, the Paley Center is set to announce several Los Angeles-area panels, screenings and discussions open to the public in he next few months. They include events related to series “A Million Little Things,” “Little America” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” as well as talks with Gina Rodriguez and Brian Robbins.

“Year after year the Paley Center presents programs that are both entertaining and educational, and we look forward to welcoming television fans and members of the entertainment industry to these exciting and diverse events,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO.

These events are part of the Paley Center’s PaleyLive LA and Paley Media Council, and are in addition to the previously announced PaleyFest, which takes place in March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and includes panels for “Modern Family,” “One Day at a Time,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Outlander,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Mandalorian,” among others.

Here’s this spring’s crop of Paley Center LA events:

“A Million Little Things”: Screening and Conversation

February 25, 2020

7 p.m.

Location: Director’s Guild of America

Screening, followed by a panel with stars David Guintoli, Allison Miller, Chandler Riggs and Jason Ritter; creator/executive producer D.J. Nash; composer Gabriel Mann; and others. Moderated by Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”).

An Evening in “Little America”

Monday, April 6, 2020

7 p.m.

Location: Director’s Guild of America

Screening, followed by conversation with executive producer Kumail Nanjiani and other members of the cast and creative team.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: Screening & Conversation

Monday, April 13, 2020

7 p.m.

Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Le Grand Trianon Ballroom

Screening, then conversation with cast Jane Levy, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart; creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg; executive producer Kim Tannenbaum; choreographer/producer Mandy Moore; and additional guests to be announced.

An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and “Diary of a Future President”

Friday, May 1, 2020

7 p.m.

Location: The Beverly Wilshire, Wintergarden Ballroom

Gina Rodriguez and members of the cast and creative team of Disney Plus’ “Diary of a Future President” conduct a screening and conversation about the series.

Tickets to “An Evening in Little America,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Screening & Conversatio”, and “An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President” go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.; for individual members on Thursday at 9 a.m.; and to the general public on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. More information is at paleycenter.org.

The Paley Media Council, an invitation-only membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives, will hold this upcoming event:

A Conversation with Brian Robbins

Thursday, June 25

6:15 p.m.

Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Brian Robbins, the president of kids and family entertainment for ViacomCBS, will discuss the business, the children’s entertainment market, as well as what’s next for Nickelodeon.