How to Watch Packers-49ers Online: Live Stream

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are looking for their first Super Bowl championship in nearly a decade. But first, they need to beat a mighty San Francisco 49ers team in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

Held at Levi Stadium in San Francisco, the Packers-Niners game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on Fox.

Online viewers can log onto Fox’s website to watch, or visit FuboTV.com.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be announcing the game for Fox.

The winner of the Packers-49ers matchup will travel to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 to take on the winner of the Tennesee Titans-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013.

The Packers last won the Super Bowl in 2011, defeating the Pittsburgh Stealers 31-25.