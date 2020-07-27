‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“P-Valley” has been renewed for a second season at Starz.

The premium cabler made the announcement on Monday after just three episodes of the series have aired. “P-Valley” was created by Katori Hall and is based on her play “Pussy Valley.” The hour-long series follows the employees of a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, up from eight in Season 1.

“’P-Valley’ has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

“P-Valley” received strong praise from critics upon its release, with the show earning a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Per Starz, it also new record on the Starz App for most viewed series premiere, drawing 17% more viewers than the previous record holder. The series also grew its viewership 37% on the app between episode one and episode three.

The series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, and Dan J. Johnson. Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer. Chernin Entertainment also executive produces.

Season 1 also features a lineup of all female directors, including Karena Evans, Kimberly Pierce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland, and Babara Brown.