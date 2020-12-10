‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall Signs Lionsgate TV Overall Deal

Katori Hall has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

Hall currently serves as creator, executive producer, and showrunner on the Lionsgate-produced series “P-Valley,” which recently aired its first season on Starz. The show is based on Hall’s stage play “Pussy Valley.” Under the deal, Hall will continue to executive produce the “P-Valley” and develop and produce new premium scripted series for Lionsgate across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The deal also includes a fund to commission Black playwrights, all of whom will receive mentorship from Hall.

“Adapting my play from the stage to the screen was a decade-long odyssey, and I’m so grateful that the journey led me to a studio that understands the value of complex storytelling centered on marginalized people of color,” said Hall. “I’m thrilled about this partnership with Lionsgate and I look forward to continuing to tell bold, impactful stories with the ability to reach a rich, diverse, global audience.”

“P-Valley” proved to be a critical smash upon its debut, holding a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Per Starz, the series averaged nearly 9 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing.

“We’re honored to partner with Katori, a storyteller just as passionate about and dedicated to creating great, powerful stories as we are,” said Lionsgate’s executive vice president of television and head of development Scott Herbst. “Everything she pens is an incredible work of art, and we’re excited to collaborate on many more groundbreaking projects like ‘P-Valley’ that cut through the clutter in today’s television landscape.”

Hall was recently nominated for two Tony Awards for her work as both playwright and producer of the Broadway musical “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” She won the Olivier Award for best new play in 2010 for the West End production of her play “The Mountaintop,” a reimagining of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night on Earth, which later opened on Broadway in a production starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett. Her other works include “Hurt Village” and “The Hot Wing King.”