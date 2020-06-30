‘Ozark’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

“Ozark” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, with the new season also being the show’s last.

The fourth season will consist of 14 episodes, with the first three seasons having been 10 episodes each. Season 4 will be split into two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with Jason Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season. Also set to return for the final season are series stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery. The series from MRC Television is executive produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will also be a co-executive producer for Season 4.

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

“Ozark” has proven popular with both viewers and critics, with the show garnering 14 Emmy nominations since it debuted in 2017. Bateman won an Emmy for best directing in a drama series, while Garner won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series.

“’Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close”