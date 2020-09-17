OWN Orders Unscripted Series From Will Packer and Carlos King, Expands Programming Block

After recently announcing a new series from “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright and a spinoff of the original megachurch family series, OWN is now adding on the unscripted front too.

Beginning in Oct., the network will expand its unscripted programming block to two nights a week (Fridays and Saturdays), debuting two new shows to boot.

One of those is a social experiment show from Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment called “Put a Ring on It.” The series features long time couples discovering if they’re truly meant to be…by dating other people. It will premiere behind the latest season of fellow Will Packer-produced dating show “Ready to Love,” hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.

The other series order is for “Behind Every Man,” which hails from prolific executive producer Carlos King. “Behind Every Man” aims to shine the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love. The show will air on Saturday nights behind the seventh season premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life.”

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” said Tina Perry, president OWN. “Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”

Take a look at OWN’s unscripted fall lineup below:

Friday, October 23

9 p.m. ET/PT “Ready to Love”

10 p.m. ET/PT “Put A Ring on It”

Saturday, October 31

9-11 p.m. ET/PT “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

Saturday, November 7

10-11 p.m. ET/PT “Behind Every Man” (follows “Iyanla: Fix My Life” in its regular 9-10 p.m. time slot)