‘Outmatched’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

Fox has canceled the multi-cam comedy “Outmatched” after one season.

The news comes on the same day the network announced that it had renewed both “Last Man Standing” and “The Resident.” With the cancellation, the only Fox show awaiting word on its fate for next year is the freshman drama “Prodigal Son,” which sources say is likely to return.

“Outmatched” joins fellow canceled freshman Fox series “Deputy” and “Almost Family.” The network previously renewed freshman animated comedies “Bless The Harts” and “Duncanville” and the freshman drama “9-1-1: Lonestar.”

“Outmatched” was a family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series starred Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Oakley Bull, Tisha Campbell, and Finesse Mitchell. Lon Zimmet created the series and served as executive producer. It was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

The show was not a ratings breakout for Fox. It averaged just a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

Fox announced its Fall 2020 schedule last week, which includes few live-action scripted shows given the current production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The network acquired both seasons of the Spectrum original “LA’s Finest” and will hold two dramas — “Filthy Rich” and “neXt” — for the fall after originally planning to air them at midseason this year.

The broadcaster is still planning to air a new cycle of its hit unscripted show “The Masked Singer” in the fall, along with its full Animation Domination lineup on Sunday nights.