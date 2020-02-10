×

Oscars Viewership Sinks to New Low With 23.6 Million

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite best picture
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 2020 Oscars ceremony was watched by the smallest audience the awards show has ever received.

23.6 million viewers tuned in on Sunday night to see “Parasite” sweep to a surprise victory. That’s a 20%, 6 million viewer drop-off from last year. The Academy’s second hostless show in a row scored a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast national ratings.

Last year’s Oscars delivered a 7.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 29.6 million viewers. That viewership figure, while up 12% from 2018, represented the second smallest audience ever for an Academy Awards telecast. 2018 delivered the previous smallest viewership tally with 26.5 million viewers.

News of the decline isn’t entirely surprising, as awards show numbers in general have been in decline over the past few years. For instance, the 2020 Golden Globes dipped 2% on 2019 to eight-year viewership low, while the 2019 Emmys was the lowest-rated and least-watched in the show’s history, a refrain that is becoming all too familiar when discussing award show ratings lately.

“Parasite” was the big winner this year, snagging four wins including a sensational best picture victory at the end of the night. The Bong Joon Ho feature became the became the first foreign language film to win the top award in the process.

The battle between studios ended in a three-way tie between Neon (which distributed “Parasite” in the United States), Sony Pictures and Walt Disney.

“The Irishman” was arguably the most disappointed film of the year, as the Martin Scorsese Netflix feature went in with 10 nominations and left with zero wins. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Ford v Ferrari” both snagged two wins respectively.

The other major networks aired only reruns up against the Oscars, with a “60 Minutes” replay scoring the highest non-Oscars rating and total viewership with a 0.5 and around 5.9 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied with a 0.4 average rating across the night, followed by Fox with a 0.3 and the CW with a 0.1.

More TV

  • Parasite best picture

    Oscars Viewership Sinks to New Low With 23.6 Million

    The 2020 Oscars ceremony was watched by the smallest audience the awards show has ever received. 23.6 million viewers tuned in on Sunday night to see “Parasite” sweep to a surprise victory. That’s a 20%, 6 million viewer drop-off from last year. The Academy’s second hostless show in a row scored a 5.3 rating among [...]

  • 'High Fidelity,' 'Outlander' and More What

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'High Fidelity' Premieres, 'Outlander' Returns

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “High Fidelity” with Zoe Kravitz debuts on Hulu, and “Outlander” returns for season 5 [...]

  • "Leapin' Lizards" -- The CSIs discover

    'CSI' Event Series Revival in Development at CBS

    “CSI” could be coming back to CBS. Variety has confirmed with sources that the broadcaster is eyeing a potential event series revival of the megahit show, which aired on the network from 2000-2015. The project is in the very early development stages and no original cast members are currently attached. The idea would be to [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    ‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

    ABC is renewing one of its highest rated shows the morning after the Oscars. The Disney-owned network has picked up “The Good Doctor” for a fourth season. The news, announced by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, comes as “Good Doctor” is 13 episodes into season 3. “’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday [...]

  • 1st May Ep 2-17.dng

    'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Eric and Oatcake are coming back for more “Sex Education.” Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed high school dramedy for a third season. The news was announced by the streamer via a video on its U.K. Twitter account. The series centers on teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives [...]

  • Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Greta Thunberg Teams With BBC Studios on Documentary Series

    BBC Studios’ Science Unit will team with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for a documentary series focusing on the young activist’s international campaign. The commercial arm of the British broadcaster announced the project at the BBC Showcase trade show on Monday, emphasizing Thunberg’s worldwide renown and busy travel schedule as key factors in the project. “Climate [...]

  • PBS’ NOVA to Air Blink Film

    PBS’ NOVA to Air Blink Film's 'Cat Tales,' 'Dog Tales'

    Blink Film, the BAFTA award-winning production outfit specializing in non-fiction entertainment, will premiere its two latest animal-focused documentaries on PBS’ primetime science showcase NOVA on Feb. 12 and 19. Written and directed by Pete Chinn (“How the Earth was Made”), the films “Cat Tales” and “Dog Tales” will each run 60 minutes, and will include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad