Oscars Producer Stephanie Allain Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Horizon Scripted TV

Will Thorne

Stephanie Allain
CREDIT: Micheal Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Stephanie Allain has inked a first-look deal with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, fresh off her recent gig producing the Oscars.

The multi-year agreement marks Allain’s first TV studio deal. Under the pact, Allain will develop new scripted programming for cable and broadcast networks, as well as streaming services, via the various divisions of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Allain just made history as the first African American woman to produce the Academy Awards in the awards show’s history. She is credited with helping launch the careers of directors John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez, Craig Brewer, Sanaa Hamri and Justin Simien. In 2003, she founded her female-led production banner Homegrown Pictures, and has gone on to produce around a dozen features inclduing “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow,” “Peeples” “Beyond The Lights,” “Burning Sands” and most recently “Juanita.”

In 2019, Homegrown closed an overall deal with Adrienne Becker and Abigail Disney’s Level Forward to develop and finance projects driven by women and people of color.

On the TV front, Allain is an executive producer on three seasons of Netflix’s “Dear White People” and executive produced Freeform’s “Life-Size 2.” She is also currently in the process of developing several books for television, including “Black Fortunes” by Shomari Wills and “The Go-Between” by Veronica Chambers.

Up next, she is producing two more features in “Rapper’s Delight” and “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm.” Additionally, she adapted Misty Copeland’s memoir, “Life In Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina” for New Line Cinema. 

Allain was also director of the Los Angeles Film Festival between 2011 and 2016.

Homegrown is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman. Gabrielle Ebron serves as a development executive for the shingle.

