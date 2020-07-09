Michelle Williams, Oscar Isaac to Star in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Limited Series at HBO

Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams are attached to star in an HBO limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage,” Variety has learned.

Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973, consisting of six episodes. Bergman directed the series with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starring. The new version is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Williams and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res. Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor content will produce.

Ellenberg, the former head of drama for HBO, has been working on adapting “Scenes From a Marriage” for years. It was one of the first projects announced when he launched Media Res three years ago. The show is also a reunion of sorts for Ellenberg and Levi, with Levi having projects at HBO during Ellenberg’s tenure as an executive.

Williams recently picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe for her leading role in the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” She also previously starred in the hit drama series “Dawson’s Creek” early in her career. Williams is a celebrated film actress, having been nominated for four Academy Awards for her roles in “Brokeback Mountain,” “Blue Valentine,” “My Week with Marilyn,” and “Manchester by the Sea.” She also received Golden Globe nominations for those same roles, winning for “My Week with Marilyn.” Her other film credits include “The Greatest Showman,” “Venom,” “Shutter Island,” and “The Station Agent.”

Isaac starred in the HBO limited series “Show Me a Hero” in 2015, for which he won a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role in the Coen brothers’ film “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Elsewhere on the film side, he is known for starring in the new “Star Wars” franchise as Poe Dameron as well as films like “Ex Machina,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Annihilation,” “Drive,” and “Tripe Frontier.” His upcoming film projects include a starring role in the reboot of “Dune” and “The Card Counter.”

Levi previously co-created the HBO limited series “Our Boys” and the Showtime series “The Affair.” He also created, co-produced and co-directed the highly acclaimed Israeli TV series “Be’Tipul”, which was later adapted into the HBO series “In Treatment.” He also wrote, directed and co-produced the feature film “August Snow.” He was formerly the head of drama for the Israeli TV channel Keshet.

Williams is repped by WME. Isaac is repped by WME, Inspire Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Popular on Variety: