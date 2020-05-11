‘Orphan Black’ Cast Will Reunite for Two-Episode Virtual Table Reading

BBC America has announced that the cast of “Orphan Black” will reunite for a virtual two-episode table reading. The reunion will stream live on the series’ official Facebook page on May 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

The reunion is timed to Mental Health Awareness Month in May and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Viewers are invited to donate to CenterLink, a charity supporting over 250 LGBTQ community centers globally, and Sistering, a charity helping at-risk women and trans people in need of support, resources and health care.

“We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time,” series star Tatiana Maslany said. “In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, [to] make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart.”

Maslany will reprise her roles as the clones Alison, Cosima, Sarah and Helena for the table reading.

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Dylan Bruce, Evelyne Brochu, Josh Vokey, Michael Mando, Inga Cadranel, Eric Johnson and Natalie Lisinska will also reprise their roles. Additionally, Maslany’s acting double Kathryn Alexandre will also attend, along with series co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

The reunion will cover Episode 106, “Variations Under Domestication,” and Episode 107, “Parts Developed in an Unusual Manner.” BBC America also announced that the original episodes will be made available to stream for free on the studio’s website for the next two weeks.