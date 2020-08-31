Orlando Bloom to Produce Series About Human Rights Lawyer Jared Genser in Development at Amazon

Amazon is developing a series about human rights lawyer Jared Genser with Orlando Bloom attached to executive produce, Variety has learned.

The untitled series is inspired by Genser and his firm. He and his team work to free prisoners of conscience (Human Rights prisoners) in high-risk areas throughout the world’s most difficult Hot Zones. Per the show’s official description, the core team is comprised of specialized operatives with years of experience in the field. There are no guidelines. No two extractions are the same. Only precise, strategic decision making. Many of these life-saving extractions have been widely covered in international press, so much so that The New York Times deemed Jared “The Extractor.”

No writer is currently attached to the project. Bloom and Bruce Richmond will executive produce, with Genser set to co-executive produce. Amazon Studios will produce in association with Amazing Owl Productions and TrueNorth Media.

The project is the first Bloom is set to produce at Amazon since he signed a first-look TV and film deal with the streamer last December. Bloom currently stars on Amazon’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevigne. The series last August and was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere.

Bloom is best known for his role as Legolas in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” films as well as his role as Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. His other film credits include “Zulu,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Kingdom of Heaven,” “Troy,” “Elizabethtown,” “Digging for Fire,” and “The Outpost.”