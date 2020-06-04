Oprah Winfrey Sets Two-Night Town Hall on Systematic Racism in America

Oprah Winfrey is set to host a two-night town hall to discuss systemic racism in America and the current state of a country which has seen mass protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota.

Titled “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?,” the town hall will be simulcast on OWN and all of its parent company Discovery’s 18 other networks. The special will feature Winfrey in conversation with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Winfrey. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

Some of the featured guests will include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

Part 1 of the special will air on June 9, and part 2 on June 10. It will be produced by OWN, with Winfrey and Tara Montgomery on board as executive producers.

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”