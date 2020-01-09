OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head of Unscripted Development, Programming

The Oprah Winfrey Network has appointed Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as its new head of unscripted development, programming and specials.

In her new role, Lattaker-Johnson will focus on developing unscripted programs for the network’s core African-American female audience, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. She is taking over the role from Jon Sinclair, who left the company at the end of 2019.

“Robyn is a seasoned executive with strong relationships, who understands our passionate audience and knows how to create and deliver unscripted shows that grab and hold viewers’ attention,” Perry said. “We are thrilled to have her join the team to deliver our next generation of unscripted hits.”

Lattaker-Johnson joins the network from Rrevolt Media & TV, where she was head of content and development, overseeing original long form content across all of Revolt’s linear and digital platforms. During her time with Revolt, Lattaker-Johnson launched several series including “State of the Culture,” “Funny AF,” “Short and Fresh,” “Director’s Reel” and the “Anatomy of…” franchise.

“I’m excited to join the OWN team to create and commission unscripted content intentionally crafted to serve, inspire and reflect the dreams and experiences of our audience,” said Lattaker-Johnson.

Prior to Revolt, Lattaker-Johnson managed a roster of production banners, showrunners and directors through her RLJ Media Management & Consulting company. She also served as vice president of alternative programming at Syfy for four years. There, she helped developed and oversaw several of the network’s unscripted series including “Face Off,” “Paranormal Witness,” “Ghost Hunters,” “Wizard Wars” and “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge.”

Back in August 2019, Winfrey spoke with Variety about the future of OWN, saying that more stories like Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s coming-of-age drama “David Makes Man” will be on the agenda.

“We’re currently working on a new series with Ava, working on another one with Will Packer after ‘Ambitions,’ so for me it’s getting as many stories that are reflective of the broad diversity within the African American culture and community and letting people see themselves,” Winfrey said.