×

OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head of Unscripted Development, Programming

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of OWN

The Oprah Winfrey Network has appointed Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as its new head of unscripted development, programming and specials.

In her new role, Lattaker-Johnson will focus on developing unscripted programs for the network’s core African-American female audience, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. She is taking over the role from Jon Sinclair, who left the company at the end of 2019.

“Robyn is a seasoned executive with strong relationships, who understands our passionate audience and knows how to create and deliver unscripted shows that grab and hold viewers’ attention,” Perry said. “We are thrilled to have her join the team to deliver our next generation of unscripted hits.”

Lattaker-Johnson joins the network from Rrevolt Media & TV, where she was head of content and development, overseeing original long form content across all of Revolt’s linear and digital platforms. During her time with Revolt, Lattaker-Johnson launched several series including “State of the Culture,” “Funny AF,” “Short and Fresh,” “Director’s Reel” and the “Anatomy of…” franchise. 

“I’m excited to join the OWN team to create and commission unscripted content intentionally crafted to serve, inspire and reflect the dreams and experiences of our audience,” said Lattaker-Johnson.

Prior to Revolt, Lattaker-Johnson managed a roster of production banners, showrunners and directors through her RLJ Media Management & Consulting company. She also served as vice president of alternative programming at Syfy for four years. There, she helped developed and oversaw several of the network’s unscripted series including “Face Off,” “Paranormal Witness,” “Ghost Hunters,” “Wizard Wars” and “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge.”

Back in August 2019, Winfrey spoke with Variety about the future of OWN, saying that more stories like Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s coming-of-age drama “David Makes Man” will be on the agenda.

“We’re currently working on a new series with Ava, working on another one with Will Packer after ‘Ambitions,’ so for me it’s getting as many stories that are reflective of the broad diversity within the African American culture and community and letting people see themselves,” Winfrey said.

More TV

  • 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Will Not

    'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Will Not Air Before 2020 Election

    “Impeachment: American Crime Story” is not going to start airing on FX ahead of the 2020 Presidential election as originally planned. FX chairman John Landgraf made the announcement Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Landgraf said that Ryan Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production [...]

  • Michael Ellenberg

    'Morning Show' Exec Producer on Moving From Programming to Building Production Banner

    Four years ago, Michael Ellenberg faced a crossroads. He knew how to be a TV programming executive, after spending five years at HBO working on shows such as “True Detective,” “Westworld” and “Big Little Lies.” He knew how to be a producer, after working earlier in his career for Scott Rudin and Ridley Scott. What [...]

  • Bob Ward Walk of Fame Honor

    Holy Hollywood Star, Batman: Burt Ward Talks Road to Walk of Fame Honor

    Batman’s crimefighting sidekick Robin was famously excitable, with all his “Holy Fill-in-the-Blank” exclamations during the three-season run of the enduringly popular 1960s “Batman” series. But actor Burt Ward learned early on to take the inevitable highs and lows of showbiz career in stride — and that includes a decades-long wait for a star on the [...]

  • OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head

    OWN Taps Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as Head of Unscripted Development, Programming

    The Oprah Winfrey Network has appointed Robyn Lattaker-Johnson as its new head of unscripted development, programming and specials. In her new role, Lattaker-Johnson will focus on developing unscripted programs for the network’s core African-American female audience, reporting to OWN president Tina Perry. She is taking over the role from Jon Sinclair, who left the company [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    FX Renews 'American Horror Story' Through Season 13

    “American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the franchise to Season 13, FX announced Thursday. “Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said John [...]

  • Kathryn Busby

    Kathryn Busby Tapped to Head Sony Pictures' TriStar Television

    Former TNT/TBS and Gemstone Studios exec Kathryn Busby has been named executive vice president of TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures Television. “Whether at SPT’s networks or our boutique production label, Kathryn has had a strong track record of developing original series in an innovative way. Kathryn’s creativity and passion for the artist are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad