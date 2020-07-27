Oprah Winfrey Sets New Interview Series at Apple

Oprah Winfrey has set up an interview series at Apple.

“The Oprah Conversation” will debut on the streaming service on July 30. Filmed remotely, the show will feature Winfrey engaging in dialogues with thought leaders and newsmakers from all over the world.

In the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs.

“The Oprah Conversation” will continue with a two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho, on August 7. In part one, Acho will speak to Winfrey about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part two of the interview will see Acho and Winfrey dive deeper into their discussions about race in response to questions from white and Latin guests.

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will also be a guest on the show. Stevenson is also a best-selling author whose memoir inspired the film “Just Mercy.”

This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple. Apple has already debuted the shows “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” The shows fall under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with the streaming service in 2018. Other projects in the works under the deal include a documentary series about the stigma surrounding mental health. Winfrey is credited as co-creator on that project along with Prince Harry. She also appeared in Apple’s docuseries “Visible: Out on Television,” which chronicles the impact of the LGBT movement on television.