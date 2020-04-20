‘One World: Together at Home’ Concert Draws 20.7 Million Viewers

“One World: Together at Home,” the two-hour star-studded virtual concert featuring Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and numerous other artists, drew in nearly 21 million viewers across the 26 networks on which it aired live on Saturday night, according to Nielsen data.

The musical event, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen. Over $55 million of the money raised will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, while nearly $73 million will go toward local and regional responders.

The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello numbered among the many artists who performed during the livestreamed concert. Among the 19 separate performances were Lady Gaga’s rendition of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile,” “Soon You’ll Get Better” from Swift, “Rainbow” from Kacey Musgraves, “Lady Madonna” from Paul McCartney, and a remote duet of “Stand By Me” from John Legend and Sam Smith. Legend, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli wrapped up the concert with a group performance of “The Prayer” while remaining socially distanced in their respective homes.

Nielsen noted that there were 4.9 million total interactions about “Together at Home” across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, calling it the “most social telecast across television” on that date and “the most social TV special” through March and April.

The concert aired on CBS, NBC, ABC, NatGeo, Univision, Viacom’s VH1, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Parmount Network, Nickelodeon and TVLand, among other channels.