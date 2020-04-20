‘Together at Home’ U.K. Edition Features Tom Jones, Peaks With Six Million Viewers for BBC

An average of 5.4 million viewers tuned in to see the BBC’s coverage of the “One World: Together at Home” concert, which saw artists such as Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones perform from their living rooms to celebrate healthcare workers.

The U.K. version also introduced extra performances from British artists like Sir Tom Jones, who sang a rousing version of “Glory of Love”; pop group Little Mix, which sang their hit single “Touch”; Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, who performed Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A Changin'”; Jess Glynne, whose song “I’ll Be There” was performed against a moving montage of frontline workers in action; George the Poet, who read out a poem dedicated to the country’s key workers; and The Kingdom Choir, who closed the show with “Make You Feel My Love.”

In the U.K., the public broadcaster’s flagship channel BBC One screened excerpts of the concert from 7:15 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, hosted out of a stripped-back studio by presenters Claudia Winkleman, Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo.

A peak of six million viewers watched the BBC’s coverage, which came a day after the U.S. broadcast.

The two-hour broadcast also included stories from frontline workers in the U.K.. Additional footage from the main concert will be available on catch-up service BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

The U.K coverage included John Legend teaming up with Sam Smith to cover Ben E King’s “Stand By Me,” and The Rolling Stones performing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Taylor Swift’s performance of her ballad for her mother, “Soon You’ll Get Better,” was also included, as was Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend collaborating on a version of “The Prayer.”

“One World: Together At Home” was organized by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lady Gaga, who curated the line-up, called the event “a love letter to the world”. To date, the event has raised $127.9 million in donations, Global Citizen announced Sunday.

Following the U.S. live broadcast, Global Citizen tweeted: “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.”