‘One of Us Is Lying’ Adaptation Ordered to Series at Peacock

Peacock has ordered an eight-episode adaptation of “One of Us is Lying,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The new series, which is based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, will be run by “Elite” co-creator Darío Madrona and star Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo.

The story centers on a mystery of what happened when five high school students to walk into detention together but only four make it out alive. Everyone becomes a suspect, and of course everyone has secrets they are hiding.

“One of Us Is Lying” comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The pilot episode was already produced, with Erica Saleh serving as writer on that episode and Jennifer Morrison serving as director and producer. John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions helped develop the pilot and will serve as executive producers on the series. Saleh will also executive produce the series.

Madrona is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen et al. Saleh is represented by ICM, Writ Large, and attorney Jared Levine.

This new series order comes as the streamer’s highly-anticipated revival of young adult series “Saved by the Bell” resumes production and just days after announcing orders for “MacGruber,” starring Will Forte, and “Girls5eva” from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and starring Sara Bareilles. The streamer is also known for its dramatic adaptation of “Brave New World,” which launched with the service earlier this summer, as well as for animated kids’ content “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo?” and being the new home of comedy “AP Bio” and one-off film continuations of “Psych.”