×

TV Ratings: ‘One Day at a Time’ Returns to Solid Numbers on Pop TV, TV Land

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

One Day at a Time” returned to the screen on Tuesday night and scored decent numbers across the trio of networks it now calls home.

The season 4 premiere was watched by 607,000 total viewers when you add together Pop TV, TV Land and Logo. Interestingly enough, the large majority of that number, 457,000 to be exact, tuned in on TV Land. 124,000 viewers watched on the show’s nominal Pop home, and 26,000 of those viewers came via Logo.

In comparison with how previous Pop shows performed in the same time slot, “One Day at a Time” was up in a few key demos. The season 4 premiere saw a 35% bump in its half-hour rating among people aged 18-49 over Pop’s previous four-week average, as well as 58% gain among women aged 18-49. In the women 18-34 demo, the episode was up a whopping 171% over Pop’s former four-week averaged.

The series was controversially canceled by Netflix after three seasons back in March 2019, before being saved by the ViacomCBS-owned network in June last year.

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, “One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell).

The series is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.

More TV

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    'Permanent Damage': Analysts See Media Giants Taking Double-Digit Hits From Coronavirus

    Permanent damage. That’s how Wall Street sees the impact of coronavirus-related disruptions to the media and entertainment marketplace. The scope of the economic losses is still hard to measure. Analysts are predicting a steep 19%-20% immediate drop in TV advertising revenue in the second quarter and a drop of more than 10% for the full [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'One Day at a

    TV Ratings: 'One Day at a Time' Returns to Solid Numbers on Pop TV, TV Land

    “One Day at a Time” returned to the screen on Tuesday night and scored decent numbers across the trio of networks it now calls home. The season 4 premiere was watched by 607,000 total viewers when you add together Pop TV, TV Land and Logo. Interestingly enough, the large majority of that number, 457,000 to [...]

  • Floyd Cardoz

    'Top Chef Masters' Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies From Coronavirus Complications at 59

    Floyd Cardoz, the winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” Season 3, died on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality confirmed to Variety. He was 59. “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, [...]

  • Samantha Bee Writers Office

    For Samantha Bee (And All of Late-Night), The Show Must Go On

    Some late-night hosts have, in recent days, taken their shows to a front porch, back patio or basement.  Samantha Bee lit out for the woods. When fans of Bee’s “Full Frontal” tune in to the TBS program Wednesday evening, they will see the comedian surrounded by nature, the latest effort by a member of the [...]

  • Tiger King

    What to Watch After You've Seen 'Tiger King' on Netflix

    Last weekend, much of the world became obsessed with Netflix’s new series “Tiger King,” about the sinister but colorful world of big cat breeding. Real-life characters like Joe Exotic and Doc Antle fall into the “you can’t make this stuff” up category of personalities that would be unbelievable if they didn’t actually exist. With people [...]

  • Star Trek: Picard Michael Chabon

    'Star Trek: Picard' Is Divisive — and Showrunner Michael Chabon Doesn't Mind at All

    It takes almost no time at all when talking with Michael Chabon to realize that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” is a die-hard “Star Trek” fan. Given that he’s the showrunner of the latest “Trek” iteration, “Star Trek: Picard,” the 56-year-old has found it particularly satisfying to engage [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

    Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a memo on Wednesday. The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad