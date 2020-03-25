TV Ratings: ‘One Day at a Time’ Returns to Solid Numbers on Pop TV, TV Land

“One Day at a Time” returned to the screen on Tuesday night and scored decent numbers across the trio of networks it now calls home.

The season 4 premiere was watched by 607,000 total viewers when you add together Pop TV, TV Land and Logo. Interestingly enough, the large majority of that number, 457,000 to be exact, tuned in on TV Land. 124,000 viewers watched on the show’s nominal Pop home, and 26,000 of those viewers came via Logo.

In comparison with how previous Pop shows performed in the same time slot, “One Day at a Time” was up in a few key demos. The season 4 premiere saw a 35% bump in its half-hour rating among people aged 18-49 over Pop’s previous four-week average, as well as 58% gain among women aged 18-49. In the women 18-34 demo, the episode was up a whopping 171% over Pop’s former four-week averaged.

The series was controversially canceled by Netflix after three seasons back in March 2019, before being saved by the ViacomCBS-owned network in June last year.

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, “One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell).

The series is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.