'One Day at a Time' Season 4, 'Flack' Season 2 Get March Premiere Dates at Pop TV

Danielle Turchiano

CREDIT: Courtesy Netflix

One Day at a Time” Season 4 will premiere Mar. 24, while “Flack” Season 2 will premiere Mar. 13, Pop TV announced Monday.

The new season of “One Day at a Time” will be the first to air on the ViacomCBS network after it picked the show up post-Netflix cancellation.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of ‘One Day at a Time’ has been thrilling,” said Brad Schwartz, president, Pop TV. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have ‘One Day at a Time’ at home at Pop TV.”

This fourth season will air in the Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. time slot beginning Mar. 24, but it will move to 9 p.m. on April 14, after “Schitt’s Creek” concludes its final season.

The series, inspired by executive producer Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, follows a Cuban American family played by Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. The 13-episode fourth season finds Penelope (Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis and revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Gomez) begins to prepare for college, and Alex (Ruiz) starts to date.

“One Day at a Time” is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.

Addtionally, Pop TV announced that the six-episode second season of “Flack” will feature new cast members Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton alongside Anna Paquin. Additionally, executive producer Stephen Moyer will direct two of the season’s episodes.

After the first episode of “Flack” premieres linearly, the entire second season will be available to stream via the Pop Now app or watch on demand via cable and satellite subscriptions.

“’Flack’ is at once gritty, in your face and laugh-out-loud funny, a testament to Anna Paquin and the rest of the amazing team — which we are thrilled now includes the powerhouse talents of acclaimed actors Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive vice president, original programming and development, Pop TV.

The second season of the public relations dark comedy picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her myriad of addictions got the better of her at the end of the first season. But while she is trying to focus on rebuilding her relationship with her sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo CBE) is surprised to see her ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new life after leaving the firm. Rufus Jones, Arinze Kene and Amanda Abbington return, with other guest stars for the season including Jane Horrocks and Giles Terera. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn’s late mother.

“Flack” is co-produced with UKTV’s W Network, written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani, and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. The season will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Moyer.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

