‘One Day at a Time’ Officially Over After 4 Seasons

There will be no second great escape for “One Day at a Time.”

After the series was canceled for a second time two weeks ago, co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have confirmed that it will not be revived.

Series producer Sony Pictures Television planned to shop the series to other outlets yet again following the Pop TV dumping, according to sources, but was clearly unable to find a suitable or willing buyer.

“It’s officially over. There will be no new ‘One Day at a Time’ episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER,” wrote Calderon Kellett in a statement. “Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

A reboot of the classic 1975 Norman Lear sitcom of the same name, “One Day at a Time” was originally canceled at Netflix in early 2019 after three seasons, before Pop stepped in for a miraculous rescue a few months later.

However, the Pop cancelation came as no great surprise given that, as Variety exclusively reported in March, ViacomCBS decided to all but shut down the network’s scripted series plans.

“I wish I could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT’s time has come to an end,” wrote Royce. “The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. 4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch. I’m so proud of ‘One Day at a Time,’ our cast, our writers, our crew, and while I’m sad today, I’ll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it. I am especially thankful to our spirit guide Norman Lear, and to my cohort upon whom I am forever codependent, Gloria Calderon Kellett. And the biggest thank you is to the ODDAT fans, who gave us more love than we know what to do with.”

Over the course of its 46 episodes, “One Day At A Time” followed three generations of a Cuban-American family. At the heart of it was newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) who journeyed through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also starred Stephen Toblowsky.