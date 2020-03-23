What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘One Day at a Time’ Returns and ‘Making the Cut’ Debuts

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the season 4 finale to find out whether the sibling tensions between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) will continue to flare over Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer’s decision, or whether things will end up resolving themselves.

“One Day at a Time,” Pop TV, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

After being dumped by Netflix and a much-publicized pickup by Pop, the beloved sitcom returns this week for season 4. Rita Moreno, Justina Machado and co. are back for more hilarity and drama within their Cuban-American family.

“Unorthodox,” Netflix, Thursday

This German Netflix original centers around a young woman from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who lives by the strict rules of her Hasidic community, until she decides to abandon her arranged marriage and flee to Berlin to find herself. However, her past is of course bound to catch up with her.

“Making the Cut,” Amazon, Friday

Move aside “Project Runway,” there’s a new Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn fashion show on the runway. This new Amazon series sees Klum, Gunn and their 12 talented contestants travel to New York, Paris and Tokyo to compete for the $1 million prize and the opportunity to create a line for Amazon Fashion.

“Ozark,” Netflix, Friday

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back to fight for the destiny of the Byrde family. Season 3 is set six months after the events of the previous season and sees Wendy’s brother coming to town, throwing everyone’s lives into chaos.