‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez to Lead ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot Pilot at HBO Max

Isabella Gomez is set to lead the “Head of the Class” reboot pilot currently in the works at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

News of Gomez’s casting comes just one day after it was announced that “One Day at a Time” had been canceled for a second time. Gomez has starred on the show throughout its four season run.

The new version of “Head of the Class” is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Gomez takes over the role of the teacher played in the original series by Howard Hesseman and later Billy Connolly. . In addition to her work on “One Day at a Time,” Gomez’s past credits include “Big Hero 6: The Series,” “Modern Family,” “Matador,” and “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”

She is repped by Gersh and Royle Dice Management.

The “Head of the Class” reboot was originally announced back in May. It hails from Doozer Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. “American Vandal” alums Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen serve as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers on the project. Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley are also co-showrunners and executive producers.

The original “Head of the Class” ran for five seasons and 114 episodes on ABC from 1986-1991. It starred Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell, Leslie Bega, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, and Brian Robbins. The show was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias.

