‘One Day at a Time’ Canceled at Pop, Will Be Shopped to Other Outlets

“One Day at a Time” has been canceled at Pop.

This now marks the second cancelation for the reboot of the classic 1975 Norman Lear sitcom of the same name. “One Day at a Time” was originally canceled at Netflix in early 2019 after three seasons. Pop rescued the show a few months later and began airing Season 4 earlier this year.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, series producer Sony Pictures Television will shop the series to other outlets yet again.

The move to end the series is not altogether surprising given the post-merger landscape that has taken shape at ViacomCBS, which owns Pop. Variety exclusively reported in March that Pop was all but shutting down its scripted series plans, with “One Day at a Time” and the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” being the two remaining scripted shows at the cabler.

“One Day at a Time” was given a push by ViacomCBS, though, with the show being simulcast on both Pop and TV Land during its fourth season run. CBS also aired episodes of the show starting in October.

“One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also stars Stephen Toblowsky.

The new version of the show was co-created Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, who also serve as co-showrunners. Lear served as executive producer along with Michael Garcia and Brent Miller.

Despite never finding breakout success with a mass audience, the show was a critical darling from the get go. Its four seasons carried an average 99% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.