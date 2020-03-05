‘On My Block’ Showrunner Lauren Iungerich Sets Netflix Overall Deal

Lauren Iungerich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

She is currently the showrunner and executive producer on the streamer’s comedy series “On My Block,” on which she is also the co-creator. Under her new deal, Iungerich will write and produce series and other projects exclusively for Netflix while continuing her work with “On My Block.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives at Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with audiences,” she said. “My hope is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well.”

Season 3 of “On My Block” launches on March 11. The show is described as a coming-of-age story following four ethnically diverse young teens in inner city Los Angeles. Iungerich co-created the show with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The show has been well-received by critics, with the first two seasons averaging a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Lauren’s talent and track record of success speak for themselves,” said Brian Wright, Netflix’s vice president of YA/family original series. “Her unique voice and commitment to representation lend her projects an authenticity that has resonated with audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to continue working with her on ‘On My Block’ and look forward to other future projects.”

In addition to “On My Block,” Iungerich is known for her work on the MTV series “Awkward.” That series ran on the cabler for five seasons and nearly 100 episodes,

Iungerich is repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.