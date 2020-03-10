Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ Cast Teases a ‘Sexier’ Season Three

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix’s “On My Block” is back … and it’s sexier than ever.

Well, “sexy” is just one of the ways the cast of the coming-of-age show describe the upcoming third season.

“We talk a lot about love and romance,” Brett Gray, who plays Jamal Turner, explained as the cast sat down with Variety to preview the show. “It also feels like our show has grown up, ‘On My Block’ as a series, has found its rhythm.”

After the second season of the series, about a group of teens growing up in South Central Los Angeles, ended with Jamal, Ruby (Jason Genao), Monse (Sierra Capri) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) being kidnapped, both the fans and the cast were left wondering what could possibly come next. And when the new season begins streaming on March 11, they will finally get some answers.

“Season 1 had its very own theme and Season 2 had its very own theme, so I feel like Season 3 is now a combination of the two,” Genao teased. “Like the comedy that you were hit with in Season 1 and the drama that entailed in Season 2, so now Season 3 –”

“It’ll make you laugh and it’ll break your heart,” Tinoco jumped in.

“It’s all in,” Genao added. “It’s like that whole ‘dramedy’ thing that’s happening.”

Putting the “drama” in “dramedy,” the third season begins as the group of friends are enlisted in a new mystery, tasked with finding a mysterious figure by the gang leader who kidnapped them. It’s a plot twist that is somewhat typical for the series, set in the fictional neighborhood of Freeridge, as the group experience all the ups and downs of high school — finding themselves in the middle of love triangles and some serious family drama — while also combating some of the realities of life in the inner city, including the prevalence of gang violence.

“When are we ever just going to get to be teenagers?” Gray’s character laments in the Season 3 trailer.

“This season feels like a different level of loss of innocence,” Jessica Marie Garcia (who plays the crew’s newest friend, Jasmine) agreed. “I think that you’ve seen us all as a unit, and now you’re going to see some more growth individually as well.”

“And every single one of our characters, it feels like they’re really settling into themselves and tackling some pretty deep obstacles in their own storylines,” Tinoco said.

And, of course, bringing some levity to the season is Garcia’s Jasmine, whose wild antics have made her a fan favorite.

“I love that they give me free reign,” Garcia said. “There’s so many times when they’re like ‘Just put a camera on her and let her go,’ so my freedom to like dance or be crazy or the fact that Jasmine’s never too much. Like I get to go from one to 100, really quick and never doubt whether I can go there and be okay.”

More TV

  • David Duchovny, R.D. Call

    R.D. Call, 'Into The Wild,' 'Last Man Standing' Actor Dies at 70

    Roy Dana (R.D.) Call, an actor who appeared in such films as “Last Man Standing,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and several other films alongside Sean Penn, died on Feb. 27 of back surgery complications, his family announced. He was 70. The Utah native was born Feb. 16, 1950 and came to Los Angeles [...]

  • Falcon Winter Soldier

    'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Filming in Prague Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Filming on the Disney Plus series “Falcon & Winter Soldier” has been shut down in Prague due to concerns over the coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. The move comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been canceled. [...]

  • Harlems Kitchen Casting

    ABC Drama Pilot 'Harlem's Kitchen' Adds Three to Cast

    ABC’s drama pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen” has cast Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell, and Pepi Sonuga, Variety has learned. The series is described as an ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. They join previously announced cast member Delroy Lindo, who will play Ellis Rice, the head chef at the restaurant at the heart of [...]

  • On My Block Cast

    Netflix's 'On My Block' Cast Teases a 'Sexier' Season Three

    Netflix’s “On My Block” is back … and it’s sexier than ever. Well, “sexy” is just one of the ways the cast of the coming-of-age show describe the upcoming third season. “We talk a lot about love and romance,” Brett Gray, who plays Jamal Turner, explained as the cast sat down with Variety to preview [...]

  • Cold storage at Warner Bros. in

    Capacitor Studios Launching With 'Kid Robot,' 'Feisty Pets' Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran Hollywood executive Paul Hanson is launching Capacitor Studios a pair of projects based on toy lines — a Kid Robot movie and a Feisty Pets animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. Hanson, the former CEO of Cover Media and chief operating officer at Annapurna Pictures, is partnering with Elan Freedman of Surge Licensing, development executive Ian [...]

  • Tinder - Swipe Night

    Tinder Cancels International Release of Apocalyptic Original Series 'Swipe Night,' Gives Users Precautions for Meeting in Person

    Global dating app Tinder has scrapped international release plans for its original, in-app streaming series “Swipe Night,” the company told Variety exclusively. The decision comes on the heels of advice it gave users about meeting potential love interests in person, as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The tech company has paused the release out of [...]

  • LUCCA DE OLIVEIRA DEVYN A TYLER

    Devyn A. Tyler, Lucca De Oliveira Join 'Clarice' at CBS

    The upcoming Clarice Starling series at CBS has added two more cast members. Lucca de Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler have both joined the show, which received a series commitment at the network in January. It follows follows FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) in the aftermath of the events of “Silence of the Lambs” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad