‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ Season 2 Canceled at Showtime Due to Pandemic

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” will not return for a second season at Showtime as originally planned, Variety has confirmed.

The show was originally renewed for Season 2 last September, but Showtime has now reversed that decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, Showtime renewed ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” Showtime said in a statement. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging ‘On Becoming a God’ will not return. We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

The cancellation brings an end to the long and strange journey the show had to the screen. It was announced last June that Showtime acquired the series after it had previously been ordered to series at YouTube Premium while having first been in development at AMC.

Kirsten Dunst starred as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee in 1990s Florida who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Théodore Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Mel Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Beth Ditto).

The series was created by Robert Funke and Matt Luske, who also served as executive producers. Esta Spalding served as showrunner. Dunst and Charlie McDowell also executive produce along with George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures. The series was produced by Sony’s TriStar Television.

It is now the latest in an ever-growing list of shows that have been scrapped in light of the pandemic. Most recently, Netflix pulled the plug on the fourth and final season of “GLOW,” having previously canceled two other shows that had already been renewed.