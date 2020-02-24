Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Three of Us’

Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman have been cast in two of the lead roles in the CBS comedy pilot “The Three of Us,” Variety has learned.

The multi-camera comedy follows adult siblings who are children of divorce who must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Hudson will star as Will. Described as the worrier in the family, Will has always been protective of his little brother (not yet cast) and sister, Ally (Malin Akerman). Clever and perceptive, Will has a problematic need to help “father” everyone around him, so when his sister’s husband dumps her, his instincts kick in and moves her into his house.

Akerman’s Ally is said to be smart and resilient. She is the middle sibling to two brothers. She is thought of as the most “normal” and sensible one in the family, but also plagued with the worst luck. Her latest catastrophe is her husband just left her and she finds herself dealing with being a single mom to an 8-year-old son and having to move in with her big brother, Will, and his wife (not yet cast).

The role marks a homecoming for Hudson, who starred in the CBS sitcom “Rules of Engagement” for seven seasons. He most recently starred alongside Jenna Fischer in the ABC single-cam comedy “Splitting Up Together,” which followed a husband and wife who continue to live together after their marriage ends. His other credits include roles on shows like “Nashville,” “Scream Queens,” and “Dawson’s Creek.”

He is repped by ICM, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Akerman currently recurs on the popular Showtime series “Billions.” She had a leading role in the NBC drama pilot “Prism” last season with her other recent TV roles including “Medical Police,” “Dollface,” and “Childrens Hospital.” Her film credits include “Rampage” and 2009’s “Watchmen.”

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“The Three of Us” is written and executive produced by Frank Pines. Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, and James Corden executive produce under their Fulwell 73 banner. CBS Television Studios will produce.