×

Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Three of Us’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Brent Weber/Courtesy of Sunshine-Sachs

Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman have been cast in two of the lead roles in the CBS comedy pilot “The Three of Us,” Variety has learned.

The multi-camera comedy follows adult siblings who are children of divorce who must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Hudson will star as Will. Described as the worrier in the family, Will has always been protective of his little brother (not yet cast) and sister, Ally (Malin Akerman). Clever and perceptive, Will has a problematic need to help “father” everyone around him, so when his sister’s husband dumps her, his instincts kick in and moves her into his house.

Akerman’s Ally is said to be smart and resilient. She is the middle sibling to two brothers. She is thought of as the most “normal” and sensible one in the family, but also plagued with the worst luck. Her latest catastrophe is her husband just left her and she finds herself dealing with being a single mom to an 8-year-old son and having to move in with her big brother, Will, and his wife (not yet cast).

The role marks a homecoming for Hudson, who starred in the CBS sitcom “Rules of Engagement” for seven seasons. He most recently starred alongside Jenna Fischer in the ABC single-cam comedy “Splitting Up Together,” which followed a husband and wife who continue to live together after their marriage ends. His other credits include roles on shows like “Nashville,” “Scream Queens,” and “Dawson’s Creek.”

He is repped by ICM, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Akerman currently recurs on the popular Showtime series “Billions.” She had a leading role in the NBC drama pilot “Prism” last season with her other recent TV roles including “Medical Police,” “Dollface,” and “Childrens Hospital.” Her film credits include “Rampage” and 2009’s “Watchmen.”

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“The Three of Us” is written and executive produced by Frank Pines. Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, and James Corden executive produce under their Fulwell 73 banner. CBS Television Studios will produce.

More TV

  • Amazon's ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

    Amazon's ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Adds Sebastian Chacon

    Amazon’s musical drama “Daisy Jones & the Six” has added a drummer to provide a beat for its fictional band. Sebastian Chacon, who is set to star in the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” has been cast as a series regular in the Reese Witherspoon-produced show, joining the likes of Riley Keough [...]

  • Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS

    Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS Comedy Pilot 'Three of Us'

    Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman have been cast in two of the lead roles in the CBS comedy pilot “The Three of Us,” Variety has learned. The multi-camera comedy follows adult siblings who are children of divorce who must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their [...]

  • Rebecca Daugherty ABC Entertainment

    ABC Marketing Chief Rebecca Daugherty to Exit After 33 Years at the Network

    ABC marketing chief Rebecca Daugherty has announced she is leaving the network after 33 years. Daugherty was promoted to executive VP of marketing for ABC Entertainment back in 2017, and oversaw marketing campaigns for a slew of ABC’s biggest shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives” and “The Conners.” “Becky has worked on many memorable marketing campaigns [...]

  • Shepard Smith Fox News Exit

    Shepard Smith Continues Pursuit of a Future After Fox News

    Shepard Smith hasn’t greeted TV-news viewers since leaving Fox News Channel in October of last year. He may have a new chance to connect with them as the 2020 election draws near. Smith continues to discuss possibilities with MSNBC and other media outlets, according to five people familiar with parts of the talks, which may [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Kobe Memorial

    Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tearful Tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'Everywhere You Go, You See His Face'

    Barely holding back tears, host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives last month. “I don’t think any of us could have imagined this,” he said. “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number at [...]

  • Love Simon Love Victor

    'Love, Simon' Series Moves from Disney Plus to Hulu

    The planned “Love, Simon” TV series is on the move. The show was originally set to air on Disney Plus but will now launch on Hulu instead. In addition, it will now be titled “Love, Victor.” It focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School — the same high school as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad