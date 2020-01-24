Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Disney Plus Loses Writer, Seeks to Overhaul Scripts

Pre-production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused TV series in the works at Disney Plus has been put on hold as the streamer and Lucasfilm look to overhaul early scripts and find new writers, sources tell Variety.

Hossein Amini had been attached to write.

Ewan McGregor confirmed last August that he would be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had said then that “we have all the scripts written” and that shooting was slated to begin in 2020. McGregor played the Jedi in three “Star War” prequels; after years of speculation that he might reprise the role for a standalone film, the less-than-stellar response to standalone spinoff film “Solo” reportedly dampened those efforts.

Deborah Chow, the director who helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series on Disney Plus, had been tapped to direct the Obi-Wan series. Chow and McGregor are still attached to the project.

Disney did not respond to requests for comment.

