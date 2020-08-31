‘NOS4A2’ Canceled After Two Seasons at AMC

“NOS4A2” has been canceled at AMC after two seasons.

Series showrunner Jami O’Brien shared the news on Twitter. O’Brien wrote, “Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2. It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel.”

O’Brien went on to thank the show’s cast and crew for their work on the series and Hill for entrusting them to recreate the novel onscreen.

“And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun,” she concluded. “Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road.”

The news comes just over a week after the Season 2 finale, which aired on AMC on Aug. 23. The second season consisted of 10 episodes and began airing on June 21.

“Christmasland may live forever, but ‘NOS4A2’ will come to an end with the conclusion of season two,” AMC said in a statement. “We are so thankful to Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill and the entire cast and crew for two seasons of inspired, terrifying and thoroughly captivating and age-defying television. And thanks to the fans for climbing into the Wraith and coming along for the ride.”

The series is based on the 2013 Hill novel of the same name. It centers on Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

The series also starred Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “NOS4A2” was produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The series was executive produced by Hill, O’Brien, and Lauren Corrao.