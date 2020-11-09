Two Norman Rockwell Paintings Owned by ‘Full House’ Producer May Fetch $5 Million at Auction

Two Normal Rockwell paintings owned by legendary television producer Robert Boyett are going up for auction in December.

The two paintings are part of Boyett’s collection with Thomas Miller, his late partner in business and in life who passed away in April. Boyett and Miller were instrumental in the creation of “Happy Days,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Bosom Buddies,” “Family Matters” and “Full House.” On the film side, they produced “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” following by Broadway’s “War Horse” and the musical adaptation of “Tootsie.”

Rockwell’s “An Audience of One,” created as an illustration for the December 1938 issue of Ladies’ Home Journal, is estimated to be worth $2.5-3.5 million, according to Phillips, the auction house handling the sale of both works.

“The Peephole,” originally commissioned for a 1958 issue of “The Saturday Evening Post,” is estimated at $1-1.5 million.

“Tom and I spent many years surrounding ourselves with beautiful and interesting works of art, and Norman Rockwell’s paintings resonated with us above all others,” Boyett told Variety in an email. “We were always struck by his ability to evoke such strong emotions in a viewer from a still image. As producers, this relationship with a show’s audience is something we always strived for, and his ability to make it seem so effortless is truly remarkable. I hope that these paintings provide as much joy for those who are fortunate enough to live with them next, as they provided us over these past 21 years.”

The two pieces will be included in Phillips’ Evening Sale of 20th Century & Contemporary Art in December.