Noah Centineo, Joey King to Participate in Live Coronavirus Self-Care Series on Netflix’s Instagram

A whole bunch of Netflix’s biggest YA stars are gathering together to discuss the issue of self-care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors such as Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), and Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) will conduct interviews with mental health experts for a weekly, live video series. The series, titled “Wanna Talk About It,” is a collaboration between Netflix and Instagram.

The first episode, featuring Centineo in conversation with Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), will be live on Netflix’s Instagram on April 9, with subsequent editions posting through May 14.

Some of the other stars who are participating include Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why”), Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Jerry Harris (“Cheer”), and Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”). Each actor will be interviewing mental health experts from organizations such as NAMI, Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The interviews will discuss the challenges young people are facing during the COVID-19 global pandemic, and attempt to answer questions like what helps if you’re having trouble sleeping, how do you stay connected during social distancing, how do we manage anxiety, and what self-care actually means.