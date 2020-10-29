‘No Activity’ Renewed for Animated Season 4 at CBS All Access

“No Activity” has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access but will switch from live-action to an animated format.

Season 4 will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) realizing his dream of joining the FBI, but he will soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special after all. After being assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. A large scale operation soon takes aim at the cult but it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Toldbeck’s (Tim Meadows), who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.

“We are so excited to welcome back the hilarious team behind ‘No Activity’ for a fourth season and can’t wait to show fans their favorite mediocre law enforcement agents brought to life in animated form,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access. “Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell never cease to amaze with their unique wit and ability to make the mundane lives of these cops extraordinarily funny, and we’re thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions continues to grow and evolve. We look forward to the crazy antics and misunderstandings Cullen finds himself entangled in – and with whom – in the series’ fourth season.”

Season three of “No Activity” Brammall, Meadows and a stellar guest cast, including Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell, Amy Schumer, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities animation will open up for the ‘No Activity’ universe,” said Brammall and O’Donnell. “We love drawing and have always wanted to express ourselves creatively in that medium. Then the network saw our drawings and said they would be more comfortable hiring actual animation people. Our feelings were hurt but we’re still very excited.”

“No Activity” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammall and O’Donnell, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz, and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers. As in previous seasons, O’Donnell will direct all episodes. Flight School Studio serves as the animation studio for the upcoming season.