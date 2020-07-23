Nina Dobrev to Star in ‘Woman 99’ Series With Bruna Papandrea Producing

Nina Dobrev and Bruna Papandrea are teaming to adapt the Greer Macallister novel “Woman 99” for television.

Dobrev will star in and executive produce the series, with Papandrea also executive producing under her Made Up Stories banner. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will also serve as executive producers with Janice Park serving as producer. Macallister will serve as a consulting producer. Endeavor Content will produce. No writer or network is currently attached.

“Woman 99” follows a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum risks her sanity, her safety, and her life. The novel was published by Sourcebooks Landmark in March 2019.

“Bringing ‘Woman 99’ to life with Bruna, Casey, Janice and Endeavor Content has been a dream come true,” Dobrev said. “It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women with women for women. Unfortunately history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality, and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place,.”

Dobrev is best known for her starring roles on shows like “The Vampire Diaries” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” She most recently starred in the CBS comedy series “Fam.” Her film credits include “Flatliners,” “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” “Run This Town,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

She is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Hansen Jacobsen.

It was announced last week that Made Up Stories is also developing a series based on Christina Baker Kline’s “The Exiles.” Other upcoming Made Up Stories projects include “Pieces of Her” at Netflix starring Toni Collette, “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, and “The Undoing” at HBO starring Kidman and Hugh Grant.

“Greer’s gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society,” Papandrea said.

Made Up Stories is repped by WME.

“Woman 99” is Macallister’s third novel. Her debut novel “The Magician’s Lie” has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

“From our very first conversation about bringing ‘Woman 99’ to the screen, I’ve been blown away by Nina’s enthusiasm, insight and passion for this story,” Macallister said. “And the woman-led, inclusive approach of Made Up Stories makes Bruna’s team the ideal match to bring the inconvenient women of Goldengrove Asylum to life. I couldn’t be more honored.”

Macallister is represented by CAA and The Book Group.