‘Night School’ Series Adaptation Lands NBC Pilot Order

NBC has given out its first official pilot order of the season to a series adaptation of the comedy film “Night School.”

Kevin Hart — who starred in, co-wrote and produced the film — will executive produce the pilot along with Will Packer, who was also a producer on the film, and Malcolm D. Lee, who directed. Chris Moynihan will write and executive produce the pilot. Universal Television will serve as the studio, with Universal Pictures having produced the film. Hart will produce under his Hartbeat Productions banner while Packer will do so via Will Packer Productions and Moynihan via Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown will oversee for HartBeat.

The multi-cam series centers on a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom.

Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose. Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw. Packer is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Moynihan is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

“Night School” was released in theaters in September 2018. Along with Hart, the cast included Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco and Taran Killam. It went on to gross over $100 million worldwide against a reported budget of $29 million.

ABC recently made its first pilot pick ups of the year with a follow up to the classic drama “thirtysomething” along with the vampire soap opera “The Brides” from the team behind “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Previously, The CW gave out a pilot order to a prequel to its drama “The 100” and is planning a backdoor pilot for an “Arrow” spinoff about the group known as the Canaries. Both of those will air this season as backdoor pilots during the final seasons of their respective parent programs.