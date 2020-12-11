‘Night School’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

The NBC comedy pilot based on the Kevin Hart film “Night School” is not moving forward at NBC, Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour multi-cam had originally gotten a pilot order in January, but the pandemic shutdown virtually all pilot production in March. The broadcast network then announced in June that it would resume production on most of its pilots later in the year, with “Night School” being the first pilot to resume production once it restarted.

Like the film, “Night School” follows a a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom. It starred Shanola Hampton in the role played by Tiffany Haddish in the film, with Josh Segarra playing the role played by Hart. The cast also included Ian Gomez, James Earl, Joe Massingill, and Collette Wolfe.

Hart — who starred in, co-wrote and produced the film — executive produced the pilot along with Will Packer, who was also a producer on the film, and Malcolm D. Lee, who directed. Chris Moynihan wrote and executive produced the pilot. Universal Television served as the studio, with Universal Pictures having produced the film. Hart produced under his Hartbeat Productions banner while Packer did so via Will Packer Media and Moynihan via Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown oversaw for HartBeat while Sheila Ducksworth executive produced for Will Packer Media.

The other pilots which NBC bookmarked to shoot later this year are “Ordinary Joe” from “House” alums Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner, “Grand Crew” (formerly untitled Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor comedy), single-cam Ana Gasteyer-led “American Auto,” and “Langdon,” which centers around the character made famous by from Dan Brown’s novels and the Tom Hanks films.