‘Night Court’ Sequel Series in Development at NBC With John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch

A sequel series to “Night Court” is in development at NBC, Variety has confirmed.

The followup to the classic sitcom will see original series star John Larroquette return as Dan Fielding. “Big Bang Theory” alum Melissa Rauch is attached as an executive producer on the series.

The new show would follow unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late original series character Harry Stone, as she follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. She tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Fielding (John Larroquette)

