Nicole Richie Comedy ‘Nikki Fre$h’ Renewed for Season 2 at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Richie is bringing more “Nikki Fre$h” to Quibi.

The platform has renewed her comedy show for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively, adding to an expanding number of Quibi shows coming back for a second outing.

The series sees Richie in character as her trap alter-ego Nikki Fre$h, interacting with real life experts from the ever-expanding wellness world to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet. All the while, she comedically exaggerates those solutions to the edge of sanity.

“The world wants more of my voice, my garden, and my body. And I’m gonna give it to them,” said Richie of the renewal.

During a conversation with Variety to discuss the show, Richie explained that the name Nikki Fre$h is rooted in a hashtag she started using to accompany posts about her edible garden.

“I fell in love with it, and started hashtagging all my harvests because that’s what Oprah does so I was like, I have to also,” Richie said.

In a season 1 episode, Richie recruits Bill Nye to address a topic that the pair feel very passionate about: bee colony collapse disorder.

“I want him to be on the show permanently. He’s so smart and sweet and good-looking. He’s got hot science energy. Big science energy,” Richie said.

“Nikki Fre$h” is executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin, who continues her relationship with Richie since showrunning her VH1 series “Candidly Nicole.” The series hails from JAX Media. Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell serve as executive producers for JAX.

The show’s music is overseen by Richie’s husband Joel and brother-in-law Benji Madden’s MDDN label.

“Nikki Fre$h” joins Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy’s Court,” Titus Burgess-hosted “Dishmantled,” and MTV franchises “Punk’d” and “Singled Out” in the Quibi renewal column.